For one afternoon only, Thursday, September 17, 2020, the Ohio Star Theater will present “A Neil Diamond Tribute” at 2pm. “A Neil Diamond Tribute” stars Diamond look and sound alike Keith Allynn and the Double Diamond Show Band. Experience the feel of Neil as Allynn unveils the story of Diamond’s life through Neil’s own songs from the ‘60s through today while weaving through his own comedic career change from an international top 10 Elvis, to Neil Diamond. If you love romance, magical surprises, comedy and Neil Diamond music, you will love A Neil Diamond Tribute.
Neil Diamond Tribute by Keith Allynn at Ohio Star Theater
Ohio Star Theater 1387 Old Route 39 , Sugarcreek, Ohio 44681
