New Year’s Celebration at F.A. Seiberling Nature Realm

to Google Calendar - New Year’s Celebration at F.A. Seiberling Nature Realm - 2017-12-31 10:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - New Year’s Celebration at F.A. Seiberling Nature Realm - 2017-12-31 10:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - New Year’s Celebration at F.A. Seiberling Nature Realm - 2017-12-31 10:00:00 iCalendar - New Year’s Celebration at F.A. Seiberling Nature Realm - 2017-12-31 10:00:00

F.A. Seiberling Nature Realm 1828 Smith Road, Akron, Ohio 44313

Enjoy a morning filled with fun for the entire family. Crafts, activities and refreshments will help us ring in the New Year at noon. Take a hike while you are here, and then warm up by the campfire. F.A. Seiberling Nature Realm, Visitors Center, 1828 Smith Road, Akron. 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Free. summitmetroparks.org

Info
F.A. Seiberling Nature Realm 1828 Smith Road, Akron, Ohio 44313 View Map
Events in The 330, Kids & Family, This & That
to Google Calendar - New Year’s Celebration at F.A. Seiberling Nature Realm - 2017-12-31 10:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - New Year’s Celebration at F.A. Seiberling Nature Realm - 2017-12-31 10:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - New Year’s Celebration at F.A. Seiberling Nature Realm - 2017-12-31 10:00:00 iCalendar - New Year’s Celebration at F.A. Seiberling Nature Realm - 2017-12-31 10:00:00

Tags

connect* indicates required

Akron Life Calendar

Thursday

December 28, 2017

Friday

December 29, 2017

Saturday

December 30, 2017

Sunday

December 31, 2017

Monday

January 1, 2018

Tuesday

January 2, 2018

Wednesday

January 3, 2018

Search Events Submit Yours

restaurant guide right rail

Subscribe Right Rail