Enjoy a morning filled with fun for the entire family. Crafts, activities and refreshments will help us ring in the New Year at noon. Take a hike while you are here, and then warm up by the campfire. F.A. Seiberling Nature Realm, Visitors Center, 1828 Smith Road, Akron. 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Free. summitmetroparks.org
New Year’s Celebration at F.A. Seiberling Nature Realm
F.A. Seiberling Nature Realm 1828 Smith Road, Akron, Ohio 44313
Thursday
-
Art & Exhibitions Kids & Family This & ThatDeck the Hall: “Postcards from the Past”
-
Friday
-
Concerts & Live MusicBret Michaels
-
Art & Exhibitions Kids & Family This & ThatDeck the Hall: “Postcards from the Past”
-
Saturday
-
Concerts & Live Music Events in The 330Mannheim Steamroller Christmas
-
Events in The 330Voices in the Valley presents A Blues Gathering
Sunday
-
Events in The 330 Kids & Family This & ThatNew Year’s Celebration at F.A. Seiberling Nature Realm
-
-
Art & Exhibitions Concerts & Live Music Food & Drink Kids & Family Theater & Dance This & ThatFirst Night Akron 2018
-
Monday
Tuesday
-
Kids & Family This & ThatNature Play: Snow
-