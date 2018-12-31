New Year's Eve Party with a Purpose with Gordon Mote and Jared Hall

to Google Calendar - New Year's Eve Party with a Purpose with Gordon Mote and Jared Hall - 2018-12-31 21:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - New Year's Eve Party with a Purpose with Gordon Mote and Jared Hall - 2018-12-31 21:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - New Year's Eve Party with a Purpose with Gordon Mote and Jared Hall - 2018-12-31 21:00:00 iCalendar - New Year's Eve Party with a Purpose with Gordon Mote and Jared Hall - 2018-12-31 21:00:00

Ohio Star Theater 1387 Old Route 39 , Sugarcreek, Ohio 44681

JARED HALL: Jared uses illusions and comedy to present the gospel of Jesus Christ in relevant, engaging ways. Traveling extensively across the nation, Jared performs his illusions for many conferences, festivals, outreach events, youth camps.

The illusions that Jared performs don’t just entertain and capture the attention of audiences, but also serve as great tools to illustrate the message of the Gospel. Paired with his ability to captivate the attention of the audience quickly through humor and exciting illusions, Jared appeals to all ages, denominations, and types of people that attend his shows.

GORDON MOTE:

Blind since birth, Gordon Mote’s faith provides the foundation for his life and constantly fuels his creative spirit. At age three, Gordon surprised his family on Thanksgiving by sitting down at the piano and miraculously playing “Jesus Loves Me” with both hands.

Since stepping into the spotlight as a solo artist, Mote has recorded an impressive body of work---three instrumental and seven vocal albums---including the Dove Award-nominated If You Could Hear What I See (2004), Don’t Let Me Miss the Glory (2007), and his acclaimed Christmas collection, The Star Still Shines (2012).

Info
Ohio Star Theater 1387 Old Route 39 , Sugarcreek, Ohio 44681 View Map
Comedy, Concerts & Live Music
855-344-7547
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - New Year's Eve Party with a Purpose with Gordon Mote and Jared Hall - 2018-12-31 21:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - New Year's Eve Party with a Purpose with Gordon Mote and Jared Hall - 2018-12-31 21:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - New Year's Eve Party with a Purpose with Gordon Mote and Jared Hall - 2018-12-31 21:00:00 iCalendar - New Year's Eve Party with a Purpose with Gordon Mote and Jared Hall - 2018-12-31 21:00:00

Stay up to date with Akron Life's
weekly events e-newsletter:

connect* indicates required

Akron Life Calendar

Tuesday

June 5, 2018

Wednesday

June 6, 2018

Thursday

June 7, 2018

Friday

June 8, 2018

Saturday

June 9, 2018

Sunday

June 10, 2018

Monday

June 11, 2018

Search Events Submit Yours

restaurant guide right rail

Subscribe Right Rail

cover archive teaser