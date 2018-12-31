New Year's Eve Party with a Purpose with Gordon Mote and Jared Hall

GORDON MOTE: Blind since birth, Gordon Mote’s faith provides the foundation for his life and constantly fuels his creative spirit. At age three, Gordon surprised his family on Thanksgiving by sitting down at the piano and miraculously playing “Jesus Loves Me” with both hands.

Since stepping into the spotlight as a solo artist, Mote has recorded an impressive body of work---three instrumental and seven vocal albums---including the Dove Award-nominated If You Could Hear What I See (2004), Don’t Let Me Miss the Glory (2007), and his acclaimed Christmas collection, The Star Still Shines (2012).

JARED HALL: Jared uses illusions and comedy to present the gospel of Jesus Christ in relevant, engaging ways. Traveling extensively across the nation, Jared performs his illusions for many conferences, festivals, outreach events, youth camps.

The illusions that Jared performs don’t just entertain and capture the attention of audiences, but also serve as great tools to illustrate the message of the Gospel. Paired with his ability to captivate the attention of the audience quickly through humor and exciting illusions, Jared appeals to all ages, denominations, and types of people that attend his shows.