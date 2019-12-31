We’ve combined the humor of Jeff Allen and the amazing music of Southern Raised to wrap the old year and break into 2020. Jeff Allen’s humor is clean, hilarious, and inspirational and the sibling band known as Southern Raised delights audiences of all ages with their musical abilities and wonderful harmony.
New Year's Eve Party with a Purpose
Ohio Star Theater 1387 Old Route 39 , Sugarcreek, Ohio 44681
Monday
-
Art & Exhibitions Charity & Fundraisers Events in The 330 Kids & Family This & ThatSummer Exhibit: “Great Expectations: Fashion, Formality & Function”
-
-
Art & Exhibitions Events in The 330 This & ThatSummer Exhibit: “Great Expectations: Fashion, Formality & Function”
-
-
Health & Wellness Kids & Family Outdoor ActivitiesNature Exploration Day Camp
-
-
Home & Garden Kids & Family Outdoor ActivitiesSummer Exhibits Open at Beech Creek Gardens
-
Tuesday
-
Art & Exhibitions Charity & Fundraisers Events in The 330 Kids & Family This & ThatSummer Exhibit: “Great Expectations: Fashion, Formality & Function”
-
-
Art & Exhibitions Events in The 330 This & ThatSummer Exhibit: “Great Expectations: Fashion, Formality & Function”
-
-
Health & Wellness Kids & Family Outdoor ActivitiesNature Exploration Day Camp
-
-
Home & Garden Kids & Family Outdoor ActivitiesSummer Exhibits Open at Beech Creek Gardens
-
Wednesday
-
Kids & FamilySPIDEY!
-
-
Art & Exhibitions Charity & Fundraisers Events in The 330 Kids & Family This & ThatSummer Exhibit: “Great Expectations: Fashion, Formality & Function”
-
-
Art & Exhibitions Events in The 330 This & ThatSummer Exhibit: “Great Expectations: Fashion, Formality & Function”
-
-
Health & Wellness Kids & Family Outdoor ActivitiesNature Exploration Day Camp
-
Thursday
-
Charity & Fundraisers Food & DrinkThe Kidney Foundation of Ohio Summer Soirée
-
-
Events in The 330 Food & DrinkBent Trivia!
-
-
Art & Exhibitions Events in The 330 This & ThatSummer Exhibit: “Great Expectations: Fashion, Formality & Function”
-
-
Art & Exhibitions Charity & Fundraisers Events in The 330 Kids & Family This & ThatSummer Exhibit: “Great Expectations: Fashion, Formality & Function”
-
Friday
-
Art & Exhibitions Festivals & Fairs Kids & Family2019 SOLON HOME DAYS
-
-
Concerts & Live Music Events in The 330Songwriter Showcase with Doug Wood
-
-
Art & Exhibitions Events in The 330 This & ThatSummer Exhibit: “Great Expectations: Fashion, Formality & Function”
-
-
Art & Exhibitions Charity & Fundraisers Events in The 330 Kids & Family This & ThatSummer Exhibit: “Great Expectations: Fashion, Formality & Function”
-
Saturday
-
Health & Wellness Kids & Family Outdoor ActivitiesFamily Yoga in the Gardens
-
-
Festivals & FairsReach Opportunity Center Birthday Party and Cookout
-
-
Kids & FamilyOUTBACK RAY’S AMAZING ANIMAL SHOW
-
Sunday
-
Art & Exhibitions Festivals & Fairs Kids & Family2019 SOLON HOME DAYS
-
-
Art & Exhibitions Events in The 330 This & ThatSummer Exhibit: “Great Expectations: Fashion, Formality & Function”
-
-
Art & Exhibitions Charity & Fundraisers Events in The 330 Kids & Family This & ThatSummer Exhibit: “Great Expectations: Fashion, Formality & Function”
-
Stay up to date with Akron Life's
weekly events e-newsletter: