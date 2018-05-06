Four local Gospel artists from G.A.I.N. (Gospel Artist Inspiration Network) will be performing. Fee is $10 at the door. Proceeds will go towards Rahab House. Doors open at 6:30. Location is at The Well, 647 E Market Street, Akron, OH
Night of Freedom: Concert Fundraiser for Rahab House
The Well CDC 647 E. Market Street, Akron, Ohio 44304
