Night Hike & Fire

Firestone Metro Park, Coventry Oaks Area 40 Axline Road, Akron, Ohio 44319

Listen to nighttime sounds and search for nocturnal creatures while strolling through the dark. Afterward enjoy a campfire and marshmallows, while supplies last. Firestone Metro Park, Coventry Oaks, 40 Axline Ave., Akron. 5:30-7 p.m. Free. summitmetroparks.org

Firestone Metro Park, Coventry Oaks Area 40 Axline Road, Akron, Ohio 44319
January 3, 2018

