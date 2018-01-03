Listen to nighttime sounds and search for nocturnal creatures while strolling through the dark. Afterward enjoy a campfire and marshmallows, while supplies last. Firestone Metro Park, Coventry Oaks, 40 Axline Ave., Akron. 5:30-7 p.m. Free. summitmetroparks.org
Night Hike & Fire
Firestone Metro Park, Coventry Oaks Area 40 Axline Road, Akron, Ohio 44319
Firestone Metro Park, Coventry Oaks Area 40 Axline Road, Akron, Ohio 44319 View Map
Kids & Family, This & That
Wednesday
Thursday
-
Events in The 330 This & ThatCosplay and Crafting Night at Akron Makerspace
-
Friday
-
Concerts & Live Music Events in The 330Rick Springfield: Stripped Down
-
Concerts & Live MusicLiz Russo featuring Brad Scott
-
Saturday
-
Food & DrinkCountryside Farmers’ Market at Old Trail School
-
-
Events in The 330Downtown Akron’s ArtWalk
-
Sunday
-
Events in The 330 Kids & Family This & ThatKids Yoga
-
Monday
Tuesday
-
Kids & Family This & ThatKinderealm: Animal Tails