Night Hike & Fire

F.A. Seiberling Nature Realm 1828 Smith Road, Akron, Ohio 44313

Learn about animals that are active at night by enjoying a short hike, followed by a relaxing campfire. Participants may bring lanterns or flashlights for the hike. F.A. Seiberling Nature Realm, Campfire Area, 1828 Smith Road, Akron. 8:30-10 p.m. Free. summitmetroparks.org

F.A. Seiberling Nature Realm 1828 Smith Road, Akron, Ohio 44313 View Map
