Night Rides on the Towpath Trail

Join Ernie’s Bicycle Shop for this free night ride on the Towpath Trail beginning at the Lake Avenue Trailhead. Riders must have a helmet, and bikes must be equipped with head and taillights. The Blue Heron Cafe is open after the ride. Congressman Ralph Regula Towpath Trail Park, Lake Avenue Parking Lot, Canal Fulton. 8:30-11:30 p.m. Free. starkparks.com