Night Rides on the Towpath Trail

Congressman Ralph Regula Towpath Trail Park, Lake Avenue Trailhead 135 Lake Ave. NW, City of Massillon, Ohio

Join Ernie’s Bicycle Shop for this free night ride on the Towpath Trail beginning at the Lake Avenue Trailhead. Riders must have a helmet, and bikes must be equipped with head and taillights. The Blue Heron Cafe is  open after the ride. Congressman Ralph Regula Towpath Trail Park, Lake Avenue Parking Lot, Canal Fulton. 8:30-11:30 p.m. Free. starkparks.com

Info
Congressman Ralph Regula Towpath Trail Park, Lake Avenue Trailhead 135 Lake Ave. NW, City of Massillon, Ohio View Map
Events in The 330, Outdoor Activities, This & That
Tags

