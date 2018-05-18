Join Ernie’s Bicycle Shop for this free night ride on the Towpath Trail beginning at the Lake Avenue Trailhead. Riders must have a helmet, and bikes must be equipped with head and taillights. The Blue Heron Cafe is open after the ride. Congressman Ralph Regula Towpath Trail Park, Lake Avenue Parking Lot, Canal Fulton. 8:30-11:30 p.m. Free. starkparks.com
Night Rides on the Towpath Trail
Congressman Ralph Regula Towpath Trail Park, Lake Avenue Trailhead 135 Lake Ave. NW, City of Massillon, Ohio
Stay up to date with Akron Life's
weekly events e-newsletter:
Wednesday
-
Concerts & Live Music Events in The 330 Theater & DanceThe EmotionSnapshot Universe Open Walkthrough
-
-
Theater & DanceThe Royale
-
-
Art & Exhibitions This & That“African Menagerie: The Inquisition”
-
-
Kids & Family Outdoor ActivitiesSchool Field Trips at Beech Creek Gardens
-
Thursday
-
Health & WellnessUnderstanding and Responding to Dementia Related Behavior
-
-
Art & Exhibitions Events in The 330 Food & Drink3rd Thursday Akron
-
-
Events in The 330 Home & GardenBent Science: Bees in Your Ohio Backyard with Denise Ellsworth
-
Friday
-
Events in The 330 Kids & Family Outdoor Activities This & ThatLate Bloomers
-
-
Concerts & Live Music Events in The 330Singer/Songwriter Showcase with Braden Doty
-
-
Concerts & Live MusicBlu Jazz presents Walter Beasley
-
-
Concerts & Live Music The Hunchback of Notre Dame Theater & Dance“The Hunchback of Notre Dame”
-
Saturday
-
Concerts & Live Music The Hunchback of Notre Dame Theater & Dance“The Hunchback of Notre Dame”
-
-
Concerts & Live MusicBlu Jazz presents Walter Beasley
-
-
Events in The 330 Kids & FamilyCVSR’s Day Out with Thomas: Big Adventures Tour
-
-
Art Gone Wild Free Family Day Events in The 330 Kids & Family This & ThatArt Gone Wild Family Free Day
-
Sunday
-
This & ThatVintage Days at Stan Hywet
-
-
Art & Exhibitions Charity & Fundraisers Festivals & FairsCleveland Area Gem & Mineral Show (Rock-A-Rama)
-
-
Events in The 330 Kids & FamilyCVSR’s Day Out with Thomas: Big Adventures Tour
-
-
Concerts & Live Music The Hunchback of Notre Dame Theater & Dance“The Hunchback of Notre Dame”
-
Monday
-
Art & ExhibitionsBehind-the-Scenes: The Royale
-
-
Art & ExhibitionsBehind-the-Scenes: The Royale
-
-
Concerts & Live Music Events in The 330The Kent Stage presents Ana Popovic
-
Events in The 330 Kids & FamilyCVSR’s Day Out with Thomas: Big Adventures Tour
-
Tuesday
-
Events in The 330 Kids & Family SportsAkron RubberDucks vs. Trenton Thunder
-
Events in The 330 Kids & FamilyCVSR’s Day Out with Thomas: Big Adventures Tour
-
-
Concerts & Live Music The Hunchback of Notre Dame Theater & Dance“The Hunchback of Notre Dame”
-
-
Theater & DanceThe Royale
-