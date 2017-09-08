NIH’s All of Us Journey Comes to Summa Health Barberton

Summa Health will host the National Institutes of Health’s All of Us Journey, a traveling, hands-on exhibit to raise awareness about the All of Us Research Program—an ambitious effort to gather data from 1 million or more people living in the United States to accelerate research and improve health.

Barberton is just one stop on the All of Us Journey’s 37-week national tour, where attendees will learn more about the All of Us Research Program and its potential to advance precision medicine in the future.

WHAT

Summa Health Barberton invites members of the greater Akron community to visit the All of Us Journey and learn more about precision medicine and the All of Us Research Program.

WHEN

Friday, September 8

11:30AM - 03:30PM

WHERE

Tuscora Park

501 E. Tuscarawas Avenue

Barberton, OH 44203

WHY

As this traveling exhibit makes its way across the nation, it will provide community members with information on the All of Us Research Program. Unlike a single research study focused on a specific disease or community, All of Us will serve as a national research resource to inform thousands of studies, covering a wide range of health conditions.

ABOUT THE ALL OF US RESEARCH PROGRAM

The All of Us Research Program is a historic effort to gather data from one million or more people living in the United States to accelerate research and improve health. By taking into account individual differences in lifestyle, environment, and biology, researchers will uncover paths toward delivering precision medicine.

#JoinAllofUs