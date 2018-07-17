NKF Konica Minolta Golf Classic

Firestone Country Club 452 E. Warner Road, Akron, Ohio

The NKF Konica Minolta Golf Classic is the nation's Premier Amateur Golf Event for Charity. Hosted at the North Course of Firestone Country Club, this even attracts 144 of Northeast Ohio's c-suite level executives and top leaders. This event features a round of golf, signature Tito's Vodka drinks, raffles, day-of prizes, and an auction!

Info
Firestone Country Club 452 E. Warner Road, Akron, Ohio
Health & Wellness, Sports
4409850114
