The Nutcracker Ballet By Holmes Center for the Arts

Experience the beloved classical ballet, The Nutcracker this holiday season at the Ohio Star Theater. The Holmes Center for the Arts will perform this classic and timeless tale, perfect for any age. Their mission is to “provide educational and performing opportunities in the arts for individuals of all economic and social backgrounds within a wholesome, family-oriented atmosphere and to enrich the community through those artistic experiences". Bring the entire family to experience a spectacular performance of, The Nutcracker, presented by our talented local entertainers.