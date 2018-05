5/5 & 5/6 Oddmall

This unique event is part comic con, part art show and part magic show. If it’s fun, artsy, geeky, crafty or odd, chances are it can be found at Oddmall. John S. Knight Center, 77 East Mill St., Akron. Free. For details, visit https://www.oddmall.info/emporium-of-the-weird/ .