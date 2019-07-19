Off the Vine: An Evening Pairing of Food & Wine

Stan Hywet Hall and Gardens 714 North Portage Path, Akron, Ohio

Sample more than 60 wines at stations in the gardens. Enjoy music by Celestial Strings, the Stingers, Tuesday Musical and Zach Friedhof in the Carriage House Courtyard, West Terrace and Conservatory Courtyard on a lovely summer night. Food stations feature small bites, tapas-style appetizers and a dessert station to complement the wines. Stan Hywet Hall & Gardens, 714 N. Portage Path, Akron. 6-9 p.m. $52-$65. stanhywet.org

Stan Hywet Hall and Gardens 714 North Portage Path, Akron, Ohio
