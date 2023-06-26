Ohio Author Series: Conrade C. Hinds: Author of "Made in Ohio"

Registration: yes

Author and storyteller with a special focus on forgotten history, Conrade C. Hinds places a spotlight on dreamers and builders in the Buckeye State.

Ohio was and remains tailor-made for commerce, transportation, invention, and manufacturing.

Located between Lake Erie and the Ohio River, it was perfect for canals, railways, and ultimately, highways, which allowed coal, iron ore, and oil into industrial centers such as Cleveland, Dayton, Akron, Youngstown, and Cincinnati.

These powerhouses fostered the ingenuity and practical inventiveness that made Ohio a mecca for manufacturing. Beyond heavy industry, the state also nurtured the growth of all-American goods and brands like Quaker Oats, Smucker’s jellies and jams, Diamond matches, Sherwin-Williams paints, Etch-A-Sketch, Play-Doh, and many more.

Conrade C. Hines will have copies of "Made in Ohio" available for purchase.

