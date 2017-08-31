Thanks to a partnership with the Akron Art Museum and the Akron Civic Theatre, Bill Behrendt, Executive Director of Ohio Citizens of the Arts and tireless advocate for Ohio’s art communities statewide, is coming to Summit County to host Ohio Citizens for the Arts: A Community Conversation with Bill Behrendt, on Thursday, August 31, 2017 from 4:00-5:30PM at the Akron Art Museum-- and you're invited to attend with your staff!

Bill is an incredible lobbyist that successfully worked with state legislators on the recent State of Ohio budget to ensure the arts remain a valued piece of the broader economic and vibrant community discussion.

During the Community Conversation, Bill will give a brief summary of the status of public sector funding along with information on recent budget deliberations and how advocates truly make an impact.

Its visits like Bill's that truly set Akron apart as a community ready to fully leverage our vibrant arts and culture sector. Please reserve your seat today!