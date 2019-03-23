Ohio Marijuana Expo

John S. Knight Center 77 East Mill Street, Akron, Ohio 44308

This organization's mission is to educate the public so that patients can feel empowered to make informed and fact-driven decisions regarding their healthcare and treatment options. Ohio Marijuana Expo creates an environment that allows individuals to and network with medical cannabis advocates, patients, physicians, professionals, cultivators, dispensary operators, job seekers and other healthcare providers. John S. Knight Center, 77 E. Mill St., Akron. 11 a.m.-5 p.m. $15. ohiomarijuanaexpo.com

John S. Knight Center 77 East Mill Street, Akron, Ohio 44308
Events in The 330, Food & Drink, Health & Wellness, This & That
