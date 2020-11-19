Ohio's Women's Entrepreneurship Day

Ohio women entrepreneurs looking to reset and scale their businesses will be gathering virtually on November 19 to hear from our lineup of speakers including nationally known, multi-millionaire women entrepreneurs, Fortune 500 Executives, and Best-Selling Authors. All of them have had to overcome major hurdles and setbacks on their way to becoming peerless. Networking and breakout sessions will also be available.

Social entrepreneur and Cleveland-native Wendy Diamond launched the Women’s Entrepreneurship Day Organization in 2014. WED is part of a global movement that celebrates, empowers and supports women in business to alleviate poverty. More than 145 countries around the world acknowledge and celebrate Women’s Entrepreneurship Day annually on November 19, making it the world’s largest grassroots movement dedicated to empowering women worldwide. Discount tickets are available for college students with valid university email at http://studenttickets.wedohio.org/

This is unlike any other women's leadership conference.

Because it’s more than a conference.

It’s a world-changing movement.