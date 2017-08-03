Ohio Shakespeare Festival at Stan Hywet: “The Winter’s Tale”

Performed outdoors at Stan Hywet Hall & Gardens, Shakespeare’s exotic comedy/tragedy set in Sicily and Bohemia unfolds a story of royal love, revenge, injustice and family. Arrive early to purchase sandwiches, snacks and drinks at the Lagoon, or bring your own picnic dinner. Stan Hywet Hall & Gardens, 714 N. Portage Path, Akron. 8 p.m. $15-$33. For tickets and showtimes, visit www.ohioshakespearefestival.com.