One of America’s Top Comedians Bill Engvall Coming To Canton’s Palace Theatre With TWO Performances in April—tickets on sale now!

The thing that makes any entertainer successful is the ability to connect with an audience. It’s the quality of sharing the humor in everyday situations that has made Bill Engvall one of the top comedians of our time and among the busiest, selling out venues all over the country. Bill Engvall will be bringing that humor to Canton as his tour stops for TWO performances Sat. April 21st, 2018 at 6:30pm and 9:30pm. Tickets are $65., $55., $45., $35., and $25. Tickets can be purchased by calling 330-454-8172 or online now at: http://www.cantonpalacetheatre.org The Canton Palace Theatre is located at 605 Market Ave. North, Canton, Ohio 44702. Purchase tickets early to assure you don’t miss out on the show as tickets sell quickly for Bill’s shows.

Bill has hosted numerous television shows including the game show LINGO for GSN, Country Fried Videos and Mobile Home Disasters, for CMT as well as several award shows. He had a 3 episode arc on the TNT show Hawthorne, narrated a documentary for the Speed Channel on Darrel Waltrip and starred in the Hallmark Channel movie Kiss at Pine Lake.

Bill starred in and executive produced his own self-titled sitcom for TBS, which ran for three seasons. He was one of the stars of the sketch comedy show, Blue Collar TV, on the WB network. In 2008 Bill starred in Bait Shop which co-starred Billy Ray Cyrus and had its world premiere on the USA Network.

A star of the big screen as well, Bill has appeared in several films including Strawberry Wine with Christina Ricci and , Bed and Breakfast with Dean Cain, as well Delta Farce.

Bill was part of the enormously successful Blue Collar Comedy concert films, which have sold more than 9 million units and are some of the most watched movies and special in Comedy Central history. The soundtrack for Blue Collar Comedy Tour- One For The Road (Warner Bros./Jack Records) was also nominated for a Grammy Award.

A native of Galveston, Texas, Bill moved to Dallas and was working as a disc jockey with plans of becoming of a teacher. While in a nightclub one evening, Bill decided to try his hand at stand-up comedy and quickly found that making people laugh was truly his forte. Soon after, he decided to move to Los Angeles to pursue television opportunities. First there was a Showtime special, A Pair of Joker’s with Rosie O’Donnell, followed by hosting A&E’s Evening at the Improv and appearances on both The Tonight Show and the Late Show with David

Letterman. In 1992, Bill won the American Comedy Award for “Best Male Stand-up Comedian.” After appearing in episodes of “Designing Women,” Bill went on to portray Buck Overton on the ABC sitcom, Delta” starring Delta Burke. Bill also starred in the NBC series, The Jeff Foxworthy Show, where he played Jeff’s best friend.