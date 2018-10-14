The Chase Your Tail 5k Run/Walk and 1-mile Doggie Dash events will be held on October 14, 2018. Part of the Ohio Challenge Series, this event has two options: a 5k run/walk timed by RS Racing Systems, or a 1-mile non-timed walk. The best part? Racers can participate in any of the events with their dog! The races begin and end at Summit Lake Community Center, and will be run on both the road and the Towpath, taking participants on the floating Towpath Trail across the middle of Summit Lake. Awards are given by age category, and this year we will be recognizing two new team awards - top fundraising team and fastest team! All proceeds benefit One of A Kind Pet Rescue, the largest no-kill animal shelter in Summit County, Ohio. A virtual race option is also available.
One of A Kind Pet Rescue Chase Your Tail 5k Run/Walk
Summit Lake Community Center 380 W. Crosier Street, Akron, Ohio
