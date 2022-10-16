"One in a MILL-ion Centennial Celebration"

The Friends ofRichfield Heritage Preserve (Friends) are holding a “One in a MILL-ionCentennial Celebration” on Sunday, October 16, 2022, from 2:30-7:30 p.m., inThe Lodge at Richfield Heritage Preserve (4374 Broadview Road--Richfield). Its purpose is to honor the legacy ofwell-known inventor James Kirby---who held over 150 patents and resided on theproperty in the early 1900s---to celebrate the 100-year anniversary of the millhe built there to generate electricity for his home and workshop, and to raisefunds to help complete restoration of the mill. In 1937, James Kirby sold hisproperty--- including the mill---to the Cleveland Girl Scout Council, whichconverted the land into Camp Julia Crowell. For the next 70 years, the mill wasa craft studio, history museum, gathering place and inspiration for youngwomen. Listed on the National Register of Historic Places, Kirby’s Mill is abeloved fixture in Richfield Heritage Preserve. The tailgate-themed,adults-only festivity will include Northcoast Americana band Hey Mavis, dinnercatered by the renowned Hofbrauhaus, an open bar, Mill tours, and a liveauction. Attire is casual. Event sponsorships are available. Visit https://www.friendsofrhp.org/sponsor-one-in-a-mill-ion-celebration.html for detailed information. Seatingis limited. Tickets are $100 each and may be purchased, beginning September 6,through the Friends website friendsofrhp.org. Thom and Lisa Mandelare the event honorary chairs. Thom isCEO of Akron’s Rubber City Radio Group and serves on the board of trustees forthe Ohio Association of Broadcasters. The Mandels were honored by several Akronarea institutions for their dedication, leadership, and generosity to thecommunity at the 2015 “Paradise Under the Stars” event hosted by the JewishAkron Organization. They are also long-time advocates and have served as boardchairs of United Way. In 2018, United Way named its Akron headquartersthe Thomas and Lisa Mandel Community Center after receiving a significant giftfrom the Thomas and Lisa Mandel Fund of the Morton and Barbara Mandel FamilyFoundation. Lisa also volunteers for many other not-for-profit organizationsincluding Bath Volunteers for Service and WITAN. We are thrilled to have them involvedwith our October 16 celebration and thank them for their dedication to our efforts. A very important roleof this event is to raise additional funds for the iconic Mill’s restoration.More than $200,000 has already been spent on the rehabilitation---including anew roof and windows as well as reconstruction of the water wheel and concreterepair of the water wheel pit and supports---but an estimated $300,000 is stillneeded to complete the effort. Ourvision for the working Mill includes family gatherings, school field trips,university research projects, community leadership programs, and so muchmore---all devoted to utilizing the rich history of Kirby’s Mill and helping tomake Richfield Heritage Preserve a top education and popular touristdestination. According to Corey Ringle, Friendspresident, "We have had some wonderfully successful fundraisers in thepast thanks to the community and the park's supporters! We are excited for thisnext step in fundraising and restoring Kirby's Mill to inspire young people andfuture solution finders!" When asked about the event, RJRD board chair AnitaGantner remarked that “Friends of RHP have an unparalleled commitment to andlove for our park. Their work on, anddedication to, the Kirby’s Mill project is just the latest demonstration ofthat commitment. Please join us in ourefforts to turn the Mill into an educational and multi-cultural destination.” The Friends of Richfield HeritagePreserve is a nonprofit advocacy group partnering with the Richfield JointRecreation District to preserve, protect, enhance, and promote RichfieldHeritage Preserve, formerly Crowell Hilaka.