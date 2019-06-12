Open Auditions for PNR Improv

One of us! One of us! You could be... One of us!

Are you an improv aficionado or do you aspire to be? Have you seen our shows and always wanted to join us onstage? This is your chance! We're holding open auditions on June 12th. There might not be a 'U' in improv, but we'd sure like to change that.

No experience necessary. Open to anyone ages 14 and up. We strive for diversity, and we do not discriminate. We ask that you are willing to commit to weekly rehearsals.

If you haven't seen one of our shows recently or at all, we strongly recommend attending one of our upcoming performances (April 27th, May 25th, and June 8th).

For anyone not familiar with us, PNR is a PG-13 medium-form improv group founded in 2002. We spontaneously create scenes that are inspired by audience suggestions.

Questions? Comments? Concerns? Cool pictures of your dog? Email us at pnrimprov@gmail.com or send us a message on Facebook!