Explore drawing and mark making with a variety of materials and surfaces. This class is a fun and encouraging way to learn more about making art. Registration is required. Akron ArtWorks, 1720 Merriman Road, Suite A, Akron. 1-4 p.m. $10-$25. akronartworks.com
Open Studio: Introduction to Drawing
Akron ArtWorks Studio 1720 Merriman Rd., Akron, Ohio 44313
