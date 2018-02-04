Open Studio: Introduction to Drawing

to Google Calendar - Open Studio: Introduction to Drawing - 2018-02-04 13:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Open Studio: Introduction to Drawing - 2018-02-04 13:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Open Studio: Introduction to Drawing - 2018-02-04 13:00:00 iCalendar - Open Studio: Introduction to Drawing - 2018-02-04 13:00:00

Akron ArtWorks Studio 1720 Merriman Rd., Akron, Ohio 44313

Explore drawing and mark making with a variety of materials and surfaces. This class is a fun and encouraging way to learn more about making art. Registration is required. Akron ArtWorks, 1720 Merriman Road, Suite A, Akron. 1-4 p.m. $10-$25. akronartworks.com

Info
Akron ArtWorks Studio 1720 Merriman Rd., Akron, Ohio 44313 View Map
Art & Exhibitions, Events in The 330, Kids & Family, This & That
to Google Calendar - Open Studio: Introduction to Drawing - 2018-02-04 13:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Open Studio: Introduction to Drawing - 2018-02-04 13:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Open Studio: Introduction to Drawing - 2018-02-04 13:00:00 iCalendar - Open Studio: Introduction to Drawing - 2018-02-04 13:00:00

Tags

connect* indicates required

Akron Life Calendar

Friday

January 19, 2018

Saturday

January 20, 2018

Sunday

January 21, 2018

Monday

January 22, 2018

Tuesday

January 23, 2018

Wednesday

January 24, 2018

Thursday

January 25, 2018

Search Events Submit Yours

restaurant guide right rail

Subscribe Right Rail