Opening Reception - Fall 2023 Myers School of Art Student Exhibits

Cummings Center for the History of Psychology 73 S. College Street, Akron, Ohio 44325

Join us for a free opening reception for the Fall 2023 Myers School of Art student exhibits! Featuring works by:

- Laura Gorman

- Kalia Horner

- Sarah Mason

- Katherine Strobel

- students from the Fall 2023 Installation Art course

All attendees will receive free admission to the exhibits, as well as the Oak Native American Gallery and National Museum of Psychology. Light refreshments will be provided.

Art & Exhibitions
