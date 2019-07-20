Operation Impact is an event to engage with friends, family members and coworkers for a team-building experience that will make a lasting impact on our community in the fight against hunger. Registration includes an event t-shirt, entertainment from a live DJ, interactive activities, complimentary refreshments and a chance to win exciting door prizes.

Operation Impact will take place on three Saturdays throughout the year:

Mission I: Saturday, July 20, 2019

Mission II: Saturday, August 10, 2019

Mission III: Saturday, October 12, 2019

Space is limited! Registration is $20 and will secure your spot at this event. To make sure we can host as many community members as possible, we ask that groups limit their participants to 20 volunteers per shift.

Questions?

Please contact Event Specialist, Megan Birman at mbirman@acrfb.org or 330.777.2318.