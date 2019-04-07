Clive Driskill-Smith, the English organ sensation, teams up with American percussion virtuoso Joseph Gramley to present a surprising combination. Organized Rhythm explores the lyrical and powerful melding of the pipe organ pipes with many aspects of percussion instruments through new works and recognized classical compositions. Doors open at 3:30pm. The concert is free; an offering will be received. Click http://organizedrhythm.com/index.php/multi-media/the-planets for a sample of the wonderful music you'll hear.