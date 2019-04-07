Clive Driskill-Smith, the English organ sensation, teams up with American percussion virtuoso Joseph Gramley to present a surprising combination. Organized Rhythm explores the lyrical and powerful melding of the pipe organ pipes with many aspects of percussion instruments through new works and recognized classical compositions. Doors open at 3:30pm. The concert is free; an offering will be received. Click http://organizedrhythm.com/index.php/multi-media/the-planets for a sample of the wonderful music you'll hear.
Organized Rhythm
Holy Trinity Lutheran Church 51 N. Prospect St., Akron, Ohio 44304
Stay up to date with Akron Life's
weekly events e-newsletter:
Monday
-
Art & Exhibitions Hudson EventsHSA - Guest Artist: Guest Artist: Tom Baldwin Bird Carving Demonstration
-
-
Art & Exhibitions Concerts & Live Music Events in The 330 Kids & Family Theater & Dance This & That“Jesus Christ Superstar”%
-
-
Art & Exhibitions Film Theater & DanceYelp's Culture Club
-
Tuesday
-
Art & Exhibitions Concerts & Live Music Events in The 330 Festivals & Fairs Kids & Family Outdoor Activities This & ThatStan Hywet’s 2019 Season: “Lasting Impressions”
-
-
Art & Exhibitions Concerts & Live Music Events in The 330 Kids & Family Theater & Dance This & That“Jesus Christ Superstar”%
-
-
Art & Exhibitions Film Theater & DanceYelp's Culture Club
-
Wednesday
-
Art & Exhibitions Concerts & Live Music Events in The 330 Food & Drink Kids & Family This & ThatHower House’s Unspoken: Objects of Communication in the Victorian Age
-
-
Events in The 330 Kids & FamilyMid-Week Mommy Mix & Mingle
-
-
Art & Exhibitions Events in The 330 This & ThatTour - Mernet Larsen: The Ordinary, Reoriented
-
-
Art & Exhibitions Concerts & Live Music Events in The 330 Food & Drink This & ThatLunch with Christopher Wilkins
-
Thursday
-
Events in The 330 Food & DrinkSip and Play: Game Night!
-
-
Art & Exhibitions Concerts & Live Music Events in The 330 Food & Drink Kids & Family This & ThatHower House’s Unspoken: Objects of Communication in the Victorian Age
-
-
Art & Exhibitions Concerts & Live Music Events in The 330 Festivals & Fairs Kids & Family Outdoor Activities This & ThatStan Hywet’s 2019 Season: “Lasting Impressions”
-
Friday
-
Art & ExhibitionsHudson Society of Artists Spring Art Show Reception
-
-
Art & ExhibitionsHudson Society of Artists Spring Art Show Reception
-
-
Art & Exhibitions Hudson EventsHudson Society of Artists Art Show & Sale
-
-
Events in Peninsula Health & WellnessLyceum Lecture: James Mills, The Adventure Gap
-
Saturday
-
Concerts & Live Music Health & WellnessThe Healthy Choir Showcase!
-
-
Concerts & Live Music Events in The 330 Food & DrinkSongwriter Showcase with Gretchen Pleuss
-
-
Art & Exhibitions Concerts & Live Music Events in The 330 Food & Drink Kids & Family This & ThatHower House’s Unspoken: Objects of Communication in the Victorian Age
-
Sunday
-
Concerts & Live MusicOrganized Rhythm
-
-
Concerts & Live Music Events in Peninsula Events in The 330Ed Caner with special guest Matt Watroba @ Cuyahoga Valley National Park Concert Series
-
-
Art & Exhibitions Concerts & Live Music Events in The 330 Food & Drink Kids & Family This & ThatHower House’s Unspoken: Objects of Communication in the Victorian Age
-