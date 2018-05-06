Ormaco presents Avenue Brass Quintet

Wadsworth Public Library 132 Broad St, Wadsworth, Ohio 44281

Founded in fall 2015, Avenue Brass is The University of Akron’s premier student brass ensemble that performs two full recitals per year and is active in community engagement through an ongoing series of community concerts. Registration is recommended. Wadsworth Public Library, 132 Broad St., Wadsworth. 2 p.m. Free. ormaco.org

