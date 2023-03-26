Oscar Madness-Interactive Murder Mystery Event at the Spaghetti Warehouse

Ohio's Fastest Growing Theatre Company Presents

Oscar Madness

at The Spaghetti Warehouse in Akron on Select Sundays in March!

Everyone in Hollywood is buzzing about tonight’s Oscar ceremony. Moments after Hearta Stone won for Lead

Actress in Whatever Happened to Baby Ruth?, her loser, has-been husband smacked her in the face on stage, and later,

while on his way to the Governor’s Ball, was run down by a black limousine. Duh . . . who in Hollywood does

not drive a black limo? Fashion critic Joan Waters investigates the Red Carpet celebrities to see who is “mad

about Oscar.”

March 12th and 26th

Whodunit?

Maybe You!

Find out at this one-of-a-kind Murder Mystery Event!

Visit GetAwayWithMurder.com to purchase your tickets now!

Audience participation in a live-action comic mystery! Enjoy the live performance with a complete package of a 3-course dinner, soft drinks, gratuity & tax included. The show starts at 6:30. All safety guidelines and practices are in place!

Please book the entire party in one sale to ensure your party sits together. Per safety guidelines, we cannot guarantee guests will sit together if tickets are purchased separately.

Meal includes salad, fresh bread, choice of one entree, dessert, and soft drinks. Choice of one entree from 15 Layer Lasagna, Fettucine, Spaghetti and Meatballs, Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad, Manicotti with Sauce.

If this show is sold out or there are not enough tickets available for your entire party, please call us at (888) 673-7789. We may be able to accommodate you.