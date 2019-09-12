Outer Vibe live at Musica

Akron Musica Akron, Ohio

Born and raised in Grand Rapids, Michigan, band members Lisa Kacos (drums/trumpet), Sean Zuidgeest (vocals/bass), and Nick Hosford (guitar) studied classical music in college while packing dance floors throughout the Midwest. Recently, the group relocated to Nashville, where they focused on refining their sound while collaborating with legendary producer David Kahne (Regina Spektor, Sublime, The Strokes, Lana Del Rey, Imogen Heap, Paul McCartney) on a series of singles.

The trio’s singular mission is to make rock 'n' roll fun again by incorporating the best elements of 90s pop, swagger rock, reggae, feel-good anthems, and hip-hop. Zuidgeest's powerful, yet sometimes delicate vocals echo the best of Freddie Mercury and Robert Plant, while Kacos and Hosford punch hard and groove effortlessly as the band's genre-defying powerhouse rhythm section.

Akron Musica Akron, Ohio View Map
Concerts & Live Music
