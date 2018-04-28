Paint the Night Purple

Sheraton Suites Akron/Cuyahoga Falls 1989 Front St, Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio

The Alzheimer's Association Paint the Night Purple benefit dinner and auction, featuring honorary event chair, Jim LaRose, returns for an elegant evening of fine dining, music, entertainment, and silent auctions.

