Paint and Sip (Summer Bouquet)
to
Spaghetti Warehouse 510 S. Main St., Akron, Ohio 44311
Join friends for a fun night of wine, paint and art. We will be painting a fun and whimsical summer bouquet of flowers.
This fun painting will be taught step by step by local artist, Althea Jones.
$40 per person admission includes your paint class and dinner.
Dinner will be availble from an abbreviated menu. Each dinner includes salad, bread and a main course. Wine and drinks will be available from the full bar.
The abbreviated menu includes:
Spaghetti and Meatballs
Lasagna
Fettuccini Alfredo
Four-Cheese Manicotti
Grilled Chicken Ceaser Salad
*Gluten free pasta available
Dinner will be served promptly at 6pm. Those that arrive after 6:30pm will be able to choose a dinner to go.