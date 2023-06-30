Paint and Sip (Summer Bouquet)

J﻿oin friends for a fun night of wine, paint and art. We will be painting a fun and whimsical summer bouquet of flowers.

This fun painting will be taught step by step by local artist, Althea Jones.

$40 per person admission includes your paint class and dinner.

Dinner will be availble from an abbreviated menu. Each dinner includes salad, bread and a main course. Wine and drinks will be available from the full bar.

The abbreviated menu includes:

Spaghetti and Meatballs

L﻿asagna

F﻿ettuccini Alfredo

F﻿our-Cheese Manicotti

G﻿rilled Chicken Ceaser Salad

*﻿Gluten free pasta available

D﻿inner will be served promptly at 6pm. Those that arrive after 6:30pm will be able to choose a dinner to go.