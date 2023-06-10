Painting Pot Gardens Workshop with Lepley & Co.

to

Massillon Museum 121 Lincoln Way East, Massillon, Ohio 44646

Painting Pot Gardens Workshop with Lepley & Co. - Saturday, June 10, from 1:00 to 2:00 p.m.

Adults and children ages 8 and older are invited to join the Lepley & Co. team at MassMu on Saturday, June 10, starting at 1:00 p.m.! Join the Lepley & Co. team for an afternoon of painting. In this workshop, the Lepley & Co. team will walk you through painting plant pots.

Register at www.MassillonMuseum.org/Tickets or by calling 330-833-4061. Please register by Thursday, June 8, to reserve your spot! A parent or guardian must purchase a ticket and remain for the duration of the workshop with any minor registrant.

Info

massilon museum
Massillon Museum 121 Lincoln Way East, Massillon, Ohio 44646
Art & Exhibitions, Events in The 330, Home & Garden
3308334061
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Painting Pot Gardens Workshop with Lepley & Co. - 2023-06-10 13:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Painting Pot Gardens Workshop with Lepley & Co. - 2023-06-10 13:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Painting Pot Gardens Workshop with Lepley & Co. - 2023-06-10 13:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Painting Pot Gardens Workshop with Lepley & Co. - 2023-06-10 13:00:00 ical