Painting Pot Gardens Workshop with Lepley & Co. - Saturday, June 10, from 1:00 to 2:00 p.m.

Adults and children ages 8 and older are invited to join the Lepley & Co. team at MassMu on Saturday, June 10, starting at 1:00 p.m.! Join the Lepley & Co. team for an afternoon of painting. In this workshop, the Lepley & Co. team will walk you through painting plant pots.

Register at www.MassillonMuseum.org/Tickets or by calling 330-833-4061. Please register by Thursday, June 8, to reserve your spot! A parent or guardian must purchase a ticket and remain for the duration of the workshop with any minor registrant.