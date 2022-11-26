PANINOTECA GRAND OPENING! - 11/26/2022

Saturday, November 26, 2022

11:00 AM 4:00 PM

The Rialto Theatre

1000 Kenmore Boulevard, Akron, OH 44314

WWW.THERIALTOTHEATRE.COM

Join us in the Rialto Living Room on Small Business Saturday for the grand opening of Paninoteca - Kenmore's newest eatery!

Enjoy free samples of Tres Leches, Nutella & Biscoff Panini, Chain, Horchata, and Italian sodas. Then grab a panini off the menu (Roma, Caprese, Californian, and Tacchino will be offered during the grand opening.

Then, stick around and watch the game and have a drink or shop the Small Business Saturday sales at the Kenmore Blvd. businesses.

https://www.betterkenmore.org/post/paninoteca-opens-in-the-rialto-living-room

WE WILL HAVE THE OSU vs MICHIGAN ON THE BIG SCREEN!