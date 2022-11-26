PANINOTECA GRAND OPENING! - 11/26/2022

to

The Rialto Theatre 1000 Kenmore Blvd, Akron, Ohio 44314

Saturday, November 26, 2022

11:00 AM 4:00 PM

The Rialto Theatre

1000 Kenmore Boulevard, Akron, OH 44314

WWW.THERIALTOTHEATRE.COM

Join us in the Rialto Living Room on Small Business Saturday for the grand opening of Paninoteca - Kenmore's newest eatery!

Enjoy free samples of Tres Leches, Nutella & Biscoff Panini, Chain, Horchata, and Italian sodas. Then grab a panini off the menu (Roma, Caprese, Californian, and Tacchino will be offered during the grand opening.

Then, stick around and watch the game and have a drink or shop the Small Business Saturday sales at the Kenmore Blvd. businesses.

https://www.betterkenmore.org/post/paninoteca-opens-in-the-rialto-living-room

WE WILL HAVE THE OSU vs MICHIGAN ON THE BIG SCREEN!

Info

The Rialto Theatre 1000 Kenmore Blvd, Akron, Ohio 44314
Food & Drink
to
Google Calendar - PANINOTECA GRAND OPENING! - 11/26/2022 - 2022-11-26 11:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - PANINOTECA GRAND OPENING! - 11/26/2022 - 2022-11-26 11:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - PANINOTECA GRAND OPENING! - 11/26/2022 - 2022-11-26 11:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - PANINOTECA GRAND OPENING! - 11/26/2022 - 2022-11-26 11:00:00 ical
restaurant guide right rail

Homes Summer22

Calendar of events

Wednesday

November 23, 2022

Thursday

November 24, 2022

Friday

November 25, 2022

Search Events Submit Yours

tix

Don't miss out on the next great events.

Stay up to date with Akron Life's
weekly events e-newsletter:

connect* indicates required