PANINOTECA GRAND OPENING! - 11/26/2022

Saturday, November 26, 2022
11:00 AM 4:00 PM
The Rialto Theatre
1000 Kenmore Boulevard, Akron, OH 44314
WWW.THERIALTOTHEATRE.COM
Join us in the Rialto Living Room on Small Business Saturday for the grand opening of Paninoteca - Kenmore's newest eatery!
Enjoy free samples of Tres Leches, Nutella & Biscoff Panini, Chain, Horchata, and Italian sodas. Then grab a panini off the menu (Roma, Caprese, Californian, and Tacchino will be offered during the grand opening.
Then, stick around and watch the game and have a drink or shop the Small Business Saturday sales at the Kenmore Blvd. businesses.
https://www.betterkenmore.org/post/paninoteca-opens-in-the-rialto-living-room
WE WILL HAVE THE OSU vs MICHIGAN ON THE BIG SCREEN!