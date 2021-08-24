Adoptive, kinship, and foster parents and guardians are invited to join us for a discussion on parenting, family, and the unique joys and challenges of being a part of an adoptive, kinship, or foster family. In this session, we will discuss how, as a parent, do you balance the needs of school and work while still incorporating family fun time, self-care, and opportunities to strengthen your bonds? We will discuss truths, strategies, and share successes. Certificates of Attendance will be available. Registration is required to receive the link.
Parent Discussions: Back to basics: managing school & family time
to
Online / Virtual Space Virtual event at-home, Akron, Ohio 44313
Kids & Family
