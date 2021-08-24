Parent Discussions: Back to basics: managing school & family time

to

Online / Virtual Space Virtual event at-home, Akron, Ohio 44313

Adoptive, kinship, and foster parents and guardians are invited to join us for a discussion on parenting, family, and the unique joys and challenges of being a part of an adoptive, kinship, or foster family. In this session, we will discuss how, as a parent, do you balance the needs of school and work while still incorporating family fun time, self-care, and opportunities to strengthen your bonds? We will discuss truths, strategies, and share successes. Certificates of Attendance will be available. Registration is required to receive the link.

Info

Online / Virtual Space Virtual event at-home, Akron, Ohio 44313
Kids & Family
to
Google Calendar - Parent Discussions: Back to basics: managing school & family time - 2021-08-24 18:30:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Parent Discussions: Back to basics: managing school & family time - 2021-08-24 18:30:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Parent Discussions: Back to basics: managing school & family time - 2021-08-24 18:30:00 Outlook iCalendar - Parent Discussions: Back to basics: managing school & family time - 2021-08-24 18:30:00 ical
tix

restaurant guide right rail

Homes Summer 21

Calendar of events

Thursday

August 5, 2021

Friday

August 6, 2021

Saturday

August 7, 2021

Search Events Submit Yours

Don't miss out on the next great events.

Stay up to date with Akron Life's
weekly events e-newsletter:

connect* indicates required