pARTy for a Purpose

Akron likes to celebrate – its history, its communities, its artists. Let’s recreate the bustling history of Quaker Square and come together to celebrate what Akron has become – a culturally diverse city streaming with arts, music, and an active entrepreneurial culture.

Curated Storefront and North Hill Community Development Corporation (NHCDC) are partnering for a goodbye pARTy to the art of Quaker Galleries! pARTy with us throughout Quaker Square by sipping on crafted cocktails created by one of Akron’s own mixologist legends, Aaron Sparks of Mixology 21 with food pairings from NOHI culinary art entrepreneurs 28 and South. Musical performances will be provided at various times throughout the evening from musicians, including saxophonist Justin Tibbs and headliner Last September, all while you get exclusive access to new spaces to dance and socialize throughout the former shops and restaurants of Quaker Square.

Stop by after work anytime between 5pm and 9pm with each hour featuring changing vibes with new music and food. No one experience at one time will be the same!"

Proceeds will equally benefit both organizations.