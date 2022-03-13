Passport to Wine & Dine 2022 is a fundraiser to benefit Global Ties Akron, a celebration of 46 years building bridges between Akron and the world and honoring our Citizen Diplomat of the Year: Rosemary Reymann.

The evening includes international wines paired with gourmet small plates prepared by Chef John Bahas (Winner of 330 Flavor Award-2021 Caterer of the Year) and Bottle to Glass to take you on an international culinary and wine adventure. The final wine course will include international desserts with global coffees. Throughout the evening, guests will continue to be transported internationally with a selection of music, dance and entertainment representing world cultures that enrich our Akron community.

Guests will have an opportunity to purchase wines by the bottle or case, additional global coffees and chocolates, raffle tickets, and items from our Global Threads Fair Trade Social Enterprise store.

Each guest will receive a handcrafted gift & a raffle ticket.

Type of Event: Fundraiser, Wine Tasting, Culinary & Wine, International, Cultural

To express interest in tickets send an email to: globaltiesakron@gmail.com