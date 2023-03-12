Passport to Wine and Dine 2023

Passport to Wine & Dine 2023 is a fundraiser to benefit Global Ties Akron, a celebration of 47 years building bridges between Akron and the world and a chance to honor our award recipients.

The event will take place at the elegant Akron Art Museum where the night will evolve in experiencing the world through wine, food and entertainment. The evening includes international wines paired with gourmet small plates and Bottle to Glass to take you on an international culinary and wine adventure.

Throughout the evening, guests will continue to be transported internationally with a selection of music, dance and entertainment representing world cultures that enrich our Akron community.

Guests will have an opportunity to purchase wines by the bottle or case, raffle tickets, and items from our Global Threads Boutique.

Each guest will receive a gift & a raffle ticket.

Admission tickets 125$ per person, available on our website.

Deadline March1st 2023.