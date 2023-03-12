Passport to Wine and Dine 2023

to

Akron Art Museum 1 South High St., Akron, Ohio 44308

Passport to Wine & Dine 2023 is a fundraiser to benefit Global Ties Akron, a celebration of 47 years building bridges between Akron and the world and a chance to honor our award recipients.

The event will take place at the elegant Akron Art Museum where the night will evolve in experiencing the world through wine, food and entertainment. The evening includes international wines paired with gourmet small plates and Bottle to Glass to take you on an international culinary and wine adventure.

Throughout the evening, guests will continue to be transported internationally with a selection of music, dance and entertainment representing world cultures that enrich our Akron community.

Guests will have an opportunity to purchase wines by the bottle or case, raffle tickets, and items from our Global Threads Boutique.

Each guest will receive a gift & a raffle ticket.

Admission tickets 125$ per person, available on our website.

Deadline March1st 2023.

Info

akron art museum
Akron Art Museum 1 South High St., Akron, Ohio 44308
Charity & Fundraisers
330-612-4693
to
Google Calendar - Passport to Wine and Dine 2023 - 2023-03-12 18:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Passport to Wine and Dine 2023 - 2023-03-12 18:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Passport to Wine and Dine 2023 - 2023-03-12 18:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Passport to Wine and Dine 2023 - 2023-03-12 18:00:00 ical
BOTC Vote Now

restaurant guide right rail

Homes Summer22

Calendar of events

Friday

February 3, 2023

Saturday

February 4, 2023

Sunday

February 5, 2023

Search Events Submit Yours

tix

Don't miss out on the next great events.

Stay up to date with Akron Life's
weekly events e-newsletter:

connect* indicates required