"Paul Brown's Pro Teams: A History of The Browns and Bengals"

See this history exhibit about Paul Brown's coaching career before it's gone. Paul Brown Museum, Massillon Museum, 121 Lincoln Way, Massillon. Tuesday-Saturday 9:30 a.m.-5 p.m., Sunday 2-5 p.m. Free. massillonmuseum.org

Art & Exhibitions
