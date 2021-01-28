See this history exhibit about Paul Brown's coaching career before it's gone. Paul Brown Museum, Massillon Museum, 121 Lincoln Way, Massillon. Tuesday-Saturday 9:30 a.m.-5 p.m., Sunday 2-5 p.m. Free. massillonmuseum.org
"Paul Brown's Pro Teams: A History of The Browns and Bengals"
to
Massillon Museum 121 Lincoln Way, Massillon, Ohio 44646
Art & Exhibitions
