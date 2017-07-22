Join us for this summer's second Paws on the Patio event! Bring your dog out with you for a drink and 20% of the proceeds will benefit Mercy's Door Pet Rescue Inc.!

Paws on the Patio! with Mercy's Door Pet Rescue is this Saturday, July 22nd, from 12:00 P.M. to 4:00 P.M. at Jukebox (1404 W. 29th St. Cleveland, Ohio 44113). This is also a great opportunity to talk to us about adopting, fostering, or volunteering, make a donation, or purchase our merchandise. Everyone is welcome regardless of whether or not they bring a dog. RSVP and invite your friends to the Facebook event here: https://www.facebook.com/events/441624266207305/. We can't wait to meet you (and your pups)!

Mercy's Door Pet Rescue is a nonprofit pet rescue organization in Northeast Ohio. For more information, please check our website at www.mercysdoorpetrescue.org. On the website, you can read about our adoptable dogs, view more photos, and fill out an adoption application. You can also find us on Facebook (Mercy's Door Pet Rescue Inc.) and Instagram (@mercysdoorpetrescue). Thank you for supporting our mission!