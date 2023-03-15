Pediatric Safe Sleep Workshop

Green Branch Library Zoom

Short description: Join a pediatric sleep consultant to explore common sleep challenges and learn five practical sleep tips for children. Register online, in person, or by phone at 330.896.9074 to receive a Zoom link.

Description: Do you have a child that isn’t sleeping? Are you a soon-to-be parent interested in good sleep habits for your baby? Hannah Whittaker, BSN, RN, shares the benefits of good sleep habits for your baby. She is a Pediatric Sleep Consultant and Pediatric Nurse looking to help families get their sleep back and solve some challenging sleep problems.

She will go over common sleep challenges, give you five practical sleep tips for your child, and educate you on safe sleep for your little one. Sleep is not a luxury but a necessity for you and your family. Let's get sleeping again!

For more information about Ms. Whittaker, visit Hannah Whittaker information.

Information on the Safe to Sleep program from the National Institutes for Health: Safe to Sleep.

This program will be presented on Zoom.

You will receive an e-mail with the participation weblink 3 days before the program. Please contact the Library if you are unable to attend.

If you do not have an e-mail address, please contact the Green Branch Library at 330.896.9074 to learn how to participate by phone.

A webcam and microphone may be necessary to participate fully in this interactive event. If you have one or neither of these, your participation may be limited.