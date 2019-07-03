Peg's Gallery Reception: HOMECOMING by Victoria Lewis

to Google Calendar - Peg's Gallery Reception: HOMECOMING by Victoria Lewis - 2019-07-03 16:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Peg's Gallery Reception: HOMECOMING by Victoria Lewis - 2019-07-03 16:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Peg's Gallery Reception: HOMECOMING by Victoria Lewis - 2019-07-03 16:00:00 iCalendar - Peg's Gallery Reception: HOMECOMING by Victoria Lewis - 2019-07-03 16:00:00

Peg's Gallery 10 West Streetsboro Street, Suite 200, Hudson, Ohio 44236

Peg's Gallery presents HOMECOMING featuring acrylic military paintings by Victoria Lewis. This exhibition examines the physical thrill behind active service and the emotional thrill behind coming home.

Celebrate veterans with us at Peg's Gallery in Hudson just in time for our American holiday. The HOMECOMING opening reception will feature live music by a jazz trio comprised of Chris Coles, Theron Brown, and Zaire Darden, along with free refreshments and an artist talk. We hope you find time to stop by to meet the artist and share in this special experience. This event is free but registration is required. Reserve your spot here: http://bit.ly/PegsGalleryHOMECOMING

Info

Peg's Gallery 10 West Streetsboro Street, Suite 200, Hudson, Ohio 44236 View Map
Art & Exhibitions
to Google Calendar - Peg's Gallery Reception: HOMECOMING by Victoria Lewis - 2019-07-03 16:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Peg's Gallery Reception: HOMECOMING by Victoria Lewis - 2019-07-03 16:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Peg's Gallery Reception: HOMECOMING by Victoria Lewis - 2019-07-03 16:00:00 iCalendar - Peg's Gallery Reception: HOMECOMING by Victoria Lewis - 2019-07-03 16:00:00
Subscribe right rail

Stay up to date with Akron Life's
weekly events e-newsletter:

connect* indicates required
restaurant guide right rail

330Tix Button

Akron Life Calendar

Friday

June 14, 2019

Saturday

June 15, 2019

Sunday

June 16, 2019

Monday

June 17, 2019

Tuesday

June 18, 2019

Wednesday

June 19, 2019

Thursday

June 20, 2019

Search Events Submit Yours