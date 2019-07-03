Peg's Gallery Reception: HOMECOMING by Victoria Lewis

Peg's Gallery presents HOMECOMING featuring acrylic military paintings by Victoria Lewis. This exhibition examines the physical thrill behind active service and the emotional thrill behind coming home.

Celebrate veterans with us at Peg's Gallery in Hudson just in time for our American holiday. The HOMECOMING opening reception will feature live music by a jazz trio comprised of Chris Coles, Theron Brown, and Zaire Darden, along with free refreshments and an artist talk. We hope you find time to stop by to meet the artist and share in this special experience. This event is free but registration is required. Reserve your spot here: http://bit.ly/PegsGalleryHOMECOMING