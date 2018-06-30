Peninsula Flea at Heritage Farms

Join us at the Peninsula Flea @ Flea at the Farm! An upscale flea market, featuring handmade, repurposed and vintage, high quality items from dedicated artists, crafts people and collectors. Held on the first Saturday of the month from June to September from 10am-4pm on the spacious grounds of our 170 year old family owned farm. Market dates will be June 2nd, June 30th (we added Boston Mills 1), July 7th (Boston Mills 2), August 4th, and Sept 1st, 2018.

Sorry, no dogs - we’ve tried this and we have dogs of our own and want to ensure a pleasant experience for all. This is a rain or shine event, there's no entry fee to attend and lots of free parking on site! 6050 Riverview Road, Peninsula, Ohio, 44264. This is a rain or shine event - come often and stay for lunch! Artists, dealers, vendors and food trucks vary every month!

This is our fourth year for the Peninsula Flea, and our third year at this location. We outgrew the Boston Township Hall and have moved just down the road to Heritage Farms, a 5th generation family owned farm. We'll be on the side lawn next to the red barn and all along the walkways. We're adding more vendors this year with indoor spaces in both barns! This location is very visible from the road and gives us a beautiful area with the barns and gazebo on either side. It also gives customers over 100 parking spaces in 2 lots, one right next to the Flea and one just up the hill beyond the house, with overflow parking available on the front lawn.

