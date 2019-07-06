Peninsula Flea Market

to Google Calendar - Peninsula Flea Market - 2019-07-06 10:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Peninsula Flea Market - 2019-07-06 10:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Peninsula Flea Market - 2019-07-06 10:00:00 iCalendar - Peninsula Flea Market - 2019-07-06 10:00:00

Heritage Farms 6050 Riverview Road, Peninsula, Ohio 44264

Join us for the Peninsula Flea at Heritage Farms, an upscale market, featuring handmade, repurposed and vintage, high quality items from dedicated artists, crafts people and collectors. Our market is on the first Saturday of the month from June to September, with an additional date to coincide with the nearby Boston Mills ArtFest. Market dates will be June 1st, June 29th(Boston Mills 1, JULY 6th(Boston Mills 2), August 3rd, and September 7th 2019. Market hours are 10:00am to 4:00pm. Sorry, except for Ohio licensed service dogs, no dogs are allowed - we have dogs of our own, and need to ensure a pleasant experience for all. This is a rain or shine event, there's no entry fee to attend and lots of free parking on site! Come often and stay for lunch - artists, dealers, vendors and food trucks vary every month! Heritage Farms Peninsula, 6050 Riverview Road, Peninsula, Ohio, 44264.

Vendors – please find our application on our website www.heritagefarms.com

#fleaatthefarm! #handmademarket #vintagemarket #outdoormarket #peninsulaflea #sorrynopets #noticketsneeded #noentryfee #freeparking #shopping #peninsulaohio #explorepeninsula #cvnp #cuyahogavalleynationalpark #wehaveshade @peninsulaflea @heritagefarmspeninsula

Peninsula Flea at Heritage Farms

6050 Riverview Road, Peninsula, Ohio, 44264

(330) 657-2330

#fleaatthefarm

peninsulaflea@gmail.com

http://www.heritagefarms.com

https://www.facebook.com/PeninsulaFlea

https://twitter.com/PeninsulaFlea

https://www.instagram.com/peninsulaflea

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=My1QXm74OAM

Info

Heritage Farms 6050 Riverview Road, Peninsula, Ohio 44264 View Map
Events in Peninsula, Festivals & Fairs, Home & Garden
3306572330
to Google Calendar - Peninsula Flea Market - 2019-07-06 10:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Peninsula Flea Market - 2019-07-06 10:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Peninsula Flea Market - 2019-07-06 10:00:00 iCalendar - Peninsula Flea Market - 2019-07-06 10:00:00
restaurant &amp; bar guide

BOTC Vote Now

Stay up to date with Akron Life's
weekly events e-newsletter:

connect* indicates required
330Tix Button

Akron Life Calendar

Friday

April 19, 2019

Saturday

April 20, 2019

Sunday

April 21, 2019

Monday

April 22, 2019

Tuesday

April 23, 2019

Wednesday

April 24, 2019

Thursday

April 25, 2019

Search Events Submit Yours

Subscribe right rail