Peninsula Flea Market

Join us for the Peninsula Flea at Heritage Farms, an upscale market, featuring handmade, repurposed and vintage, high quality items from dedicated artists, crafts people and collectors. Our market is on the first Saturday of the month from June to September, with an additional date to coincide with the nearby Boston Mills ArtFest. Market dates will be June 1st, June 29th(Boston Mills 1, JULY 6th(Boston Mills 2), August 3rd, and September 7th 2019. Market hours are 10:00am to 4:00pm. Sorry, except for Ohio licensed service dogs, no dogs are allowed - we have dogs of our own, and need to ensure a pleasant experience for all. This is a rain or shine event, there's no entry fee to attend and lots of free parking on site! Come often and stay for lunch - artists, dealers, vendors and food trucks vary every month! Heritage Farms Peninsula, 6050 Riverview Road, Peninsula, Ohio, 44264.

Vendors – please find our application on our website www.heritagefarms.com

Peninsula Flea at Heritage Farms

6050 Riverview Road, Peninsula, Ohio, 44264

(330) 657-2330

