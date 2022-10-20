The Penny Award at the AAF-Akron Annual Meeting

Join us for a quick update on the happenings at AAF-Akron: highlights of what we’ve accomplished over the last year and where we are headed, as well as a chance to meet AAF's new president and board! We’ll be celebrating Autumn Bland Hudson, our first Penny Award recipient, and recognizing our Volunteer of the Year and Partner of the Year.

The Penny Award recognizes young professionals, under 40, in the Greater Akron area who have made outstanding contributions to the local advertising community. The award pays homage to AAF-Akron’s first president (1945) and charter member, James Penfield (Penny) Seiberling. Akron’s American Advertising Awards were known as the Penny Awards.

The Penny Award Program was established to recognize young professionals who have made outstanding contributions to advertising as well as have been active in furthering the industry’s standards, creative excellence, and responsibility in areas of social concern.

Tickets

AAF-Akron Members: $15

Non-members: $30

Student Members: $10

Dress: business casual

Special thanks to our event partners

Featuring food by Big Eu'es BBQ

Penny Award Video Partner: Monsters Unlimited

Design Partner: Jacob Thomas Scott