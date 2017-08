× Expand Jessica Bobik

Witness the Perseid meteor shower, one of nature’s best shows in the sky.

A program will occur on only one of these three nights, pending clear skies: 8/11, 8/12 or 8/13. Bring a flashlight and chairs or blankets. Call 330-865-8060 after 4 p.m. to learn if a program is taking place that night. Silver Creek Metro Park, Bathhouse, 5000 Hametown Road, Norton. 9-11 p.m. Free. www.summitmetropark.com.