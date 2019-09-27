For the third year, Maplewood Senior Living hosts, “The Person Comes First: A Dementia and Caregiving Symposium” in partnership with Alzheimer’s Association, Benjamin Rose Institute on Aging, and Northeast Ohio Medical University.

The symposium will offer an in-depth look into caregiving, dementia and community resources. Renowned experts will give engaging presentations and offer valuable information to resources in the community available to caregivers and family members. The keynote address, delivered by the distinguished Dr. Rajesh Tampi of the Cleveland Clinic, will delve into how to manage depression and anxiety among individuals with dementia and share various strategies to help manage these conditions.

The event takes place on Friday, September 27, 2019, from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. at The Marriott on 26300 Harvard Road, Warrensville Heights, Ohio.