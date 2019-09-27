The Person Comes First: A Dementia and Caregiving Symposium

to Google Calendar - The Person Comes First: A Dementia and Caregiving Symposium - 2019-09-27 08:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - The Person Comes First: A Dementia and Caregiving Symposium - 2019-09-27 08:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - The Person Comes First: A Dementia and Caregiving Symposium - 2019-09-27 08:30:00 iCalendar - The Person Comes First: A Dementia and Caregiving Symposium - 2019-09-27 08:30:00

Maplewood at Cuyahoga Falls 190 W. Bath Rd., Akron, Ohio 44223

For the third year, Maplewood Senior Living hosts, “The Person Comes First: A Dementia and Caregiving Symposium” in partnership with Alzheimer’s Association, Benjamin Rose Institute on Aging, and Northeast Ohio Medical University.

The symposium will offer an in-depth look into caregiving, dementia and community resources. Renowned experts will give engaging presentations and offer valuable information to resources in the community available to caregivers and family members. The keynote address, delivered by the distinguished Dr. Rajesh Tampi of the Cleveland Clinic, will delve into how to manage depression and anxiety among individuals with dementia and share various strategies to help manage these conditions.

The event takes place on Friday, September 27, 2019, from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. at The Marriott on 26300 Harvard Road, Warrensville Heights, Ohio.

Info

Maplewood at Cuyahoga Falls 190 W. Bath Rd., Akron, Ohio 44223 View Map
Health & Wellness
212-805-3075
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - The Person Comes First: A Dementia and Caregiving Symposium - 2019-09-27 08:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - The Person Comes First: A Dementia and Caregiving Symposium - 2019-09-27 08:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - The Person Comes First: A Dementia and Caregiving Symposium - 2019-09-27 08:30:00 iCalendar - The Person Comes First: A Dementia and Caregiving Symposium - 2019-09-27 08:30:00

Akron Life Calendar

Wednesday

September 4, 2019

Thursday

September 5, 2019

Friday

September 6, 2019

Saturday

September 7, 2019

Sunday

September 8, 2019

Monday

September 9, 2019

Tuesday

September 10, 2019

Search Events Submit Yours

Stay up to date with Akron Life's
weekly events e-newsletter:

connect* indicates required
restaurant guide right rail

330Tix Button

Subscribe right rail