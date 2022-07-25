Peru: Land of the Andes and the Incas Travel Series

Akron-Summit County Public Library Green Branch 4046 4046 Massillon Rd, Green, Ohio 44685

Short description: Learn about the ancient peoples who lived in Peru, including the Incas. Tour Machu Pichu and other Incan ruins. Presented by Karen Eckart. Register online, in person, or by phone at 330.896.9074.

Description: Peru is a beautiful country. Learn about the ancient peoples who lived there, including the Incas. Tour Machu Pichu and other Incan ruins.

Visit a village high in the Andes (15,000 feet above sea level), whose people still live the way their ancestors did. Visit a living museum and learn about llamas, alpacas, and more.

Also, learn about the Uros people, who live on moveable islands made of grass.

