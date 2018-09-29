Phil Keaggy Concert

to Google Calendar - Phil Keaggy Concert - 2018-09-29 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Phil Keaggy Concert - 2018-09-29 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Phil Keaggy Concert - 2018-09-29 19:00:00 iCalendar - Phil Keaggy Concert - 2018-09-29 19:00:00

Ohio Star Theater 1387 Old Route 39 , Sugarcreek, Ohio 44681

Phil Keaggy is perhaps one of the most admired guitarists in music today. His fans find solace in his beautifully penned lyrics and memorable melodies.

Phil's solo career has spanned more than 40 years, and has included over 60 solo albums, both vocal and instrumental, 8 releases with his band, Glass Harp, as well as numerous duets and trio albums. One of the most sought after studio guitarists, Phil also continues to sell out concerts all over the United States, with his ever-changing style, ranging from rock-and-roll to fully orchestrated instrumental compositions.

Info
Ohio Star Theater 1387 Old Route 39 , Sugarcreek, Ohio 44681 View Map
Concerts & Live Music
855-344-7547
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - Phil Keaggy Concert - 2018-09-29 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Phil Keaggy Concert - 2018-09-29 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Phil Keaggy Concert - 2018-09-29 19:00:00 iCalendar - Phil Keaggy Concert - 2018-09-29 19:00:00

Stay up to date with Akron Life's
weekly events e-newsletter:

connect* indicates required

Akron Life Calendar

Tuesday

June 5, 2018

Wednesday

June 6, 2018

Thursday

June 7, 2018

Friday

June 8, 2018

Saturday

June 9, 2018

Sunday

June 10, 2018

Monday

June 11, 2018

Search Events Submit Yours

restaurant guide right rail

Subscribe Right Rail

cover archive teaser