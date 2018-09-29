Phil Keaggy Concert

Phil Keaggy is perhaps one of the most admired guitarists in music today. His fans find solace in his beautifully penned lyrics and memorable melodies.

Phil's solo career has spanned more than 40 years, and has included over 60 solo albums, both vocal and instrumental, 8 releases with his band, Glass Harp, as well as numerous duets and trio albums. One of the most sought after studio guitarists, Phil also continues to sell out concerts all over the United States, with his ever-changing style, ranging from rock-and-roll to fully orchestrated instrumental compositions.